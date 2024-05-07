10,355 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 612,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.