U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.