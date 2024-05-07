Venom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Venom has a market cap of $566.34 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.33179348 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,209,401.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

