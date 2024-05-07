Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 507,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,153. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.