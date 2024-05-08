1,534 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

GPC opened at $154.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

