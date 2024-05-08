Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,752,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after buying an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

