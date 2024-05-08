Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,885,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,857,528.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,885,607 shares in the company, valued at $699,857,528.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,996 shares of company stock worth $33,488,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

