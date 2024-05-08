Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10,319.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 444,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.