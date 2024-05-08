Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

