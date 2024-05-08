Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.