TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $325,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.