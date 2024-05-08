Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 730 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

