Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

