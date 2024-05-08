Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $706.73 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $374.49 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

