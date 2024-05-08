Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

TT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.53. 647,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,589. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.63. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

