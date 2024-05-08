Clear Secure’s (YOU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 3,105,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.