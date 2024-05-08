DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DHT.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.40. 35,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.22. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

