Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHR. Cormark lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. 298,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,536. The firm has a market cap of C$444.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.