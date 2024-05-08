HC Wainwright Weighs in on G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

GTHX stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

