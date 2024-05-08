JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 1,665,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 12.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 359,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

