Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 221.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 623,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $882.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

