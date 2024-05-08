Citigroup Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $38.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 1,226,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -270.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,664 shares of company stock worth $477,225 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

