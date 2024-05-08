Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,902. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $899.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

