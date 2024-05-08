LSV Asset Management Takes $11.09 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BTU opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

