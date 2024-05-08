Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 191 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.47. 127,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,286. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.85 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,143,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

