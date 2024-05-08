McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

McKesson Trading Up 2.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $544.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52 week low of $364.08 and a 52 week high of $546.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $550.71.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

