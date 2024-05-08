Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.20

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 15053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $634.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

