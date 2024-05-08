Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $853.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

