Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Centaur Media Price Performance

LON CAU opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £60.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 34.40 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.86.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

About Centaur Media

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.