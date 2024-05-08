Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

