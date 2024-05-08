Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

