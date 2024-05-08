Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Stock Down 7.9 %

INTT stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in inTEST during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.