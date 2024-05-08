Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 12-month low of $128.27 and a 12-month high of $184.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,565,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,676.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,661 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

