Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

