RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 1,862,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of RealReal by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

