Lincoln National Corp Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

VDC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.41. 14,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

