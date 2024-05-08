Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.