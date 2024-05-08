Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
