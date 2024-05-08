Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,072,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,653. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

