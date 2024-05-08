Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MTUM stock opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

