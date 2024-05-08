Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,384,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $405.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

