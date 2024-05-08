Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BEAM stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
