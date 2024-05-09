HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up to $590.05

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $590.05, but opened at $625.00. HubSpot shares last traded at $600.50, with a volume of 616,328 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.19.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.