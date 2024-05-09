Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 137,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.24.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
