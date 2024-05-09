Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 137,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.