Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Shares of AXON traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $305.16. 92,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,419. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

