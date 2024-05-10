BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650,906 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of BioLife Solutions worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 11.2 %

BLFS traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

