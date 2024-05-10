CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.67.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.