Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

