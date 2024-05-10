GDS Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,227,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

