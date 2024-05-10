GDS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,669,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. 278,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.