Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.06% of Phreesia worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at $27,718,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 55,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

