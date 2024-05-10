Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,385,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.